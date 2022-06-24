Cranswick’s (CWK) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,400 ($53.90) to GBX 4,000 ($49.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($52.67) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.10) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,092 ($37.87) on Thursday. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,824 ($34.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,200 ($51.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 15.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,164.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,464.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a GBX 55.60 ($0.68) dividend. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Cranswick’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In other news, insider Tim Smith bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,056 ($37.43) per share, for a total transaction of £41,256 ($50,534.05).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

