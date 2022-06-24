Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,700 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.57) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,850 ($47.16) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($50.83) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.90) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($34.30) price target on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($42.01) to GBX 5,040 ($61.73) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,159.33 ($50.95).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,604.50 ($44.15) on Thursday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($50.34). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,729.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,771.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £82.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,007 ($49.08) per share, for a total transaction of £8,254.42 ($10,110.75). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 662 shares of company stock worth $2,479,638.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.