Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.67) target price on the stock.

J has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.90) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 306 ($3.75) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 311 ($3.81).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

