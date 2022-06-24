XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 191 ($2.34) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.96) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPS Pensions Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 188 ($2.30).

LON XPS opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77. XPS Pensions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 117.88 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 153.40 ($1.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £282.08 million and a PE ratio of 35.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 134.73.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to pension scheme trustees and sponsoring employers for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, member option exercises advice, and scheme benefit design advice.

