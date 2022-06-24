Volex (LON:VLX) Receives “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Volex (LON:VLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Volex from GBX 510 ($6.25) to GBX 440 ($5.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of VLX stock opened at GBX 218 ($2.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £346.01 million and a P/E ratio of 10.51. Volex has a twelve month low of GBX 209 ($2.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 494.70 ($6.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 256.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 280.33.

In other Volex news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £12,250 ($15,004.90).

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

