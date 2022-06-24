Berenberg Bank Raises Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target to GBX 480

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($5.76) to GBX 480 ($5.88) in a research report report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 440 ($5.39) to GBX 485 ($5.94) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Alpha Financial Markets Consulting alerts:

LON AFM opened at GBX 374 ($4.58) on Thursday. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 12 month low of GBX 290 ($3.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 495.61 ($6.07). The stock has a market cap of £420.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 385.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 392. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions integrations, benchmarking, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, operations and outsourcing, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investment, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.