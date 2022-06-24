Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 585.90% and a negative return on equity of 100.63%. Equities analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
