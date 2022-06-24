Berenberg Bank Boosts Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target to GBX 470

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 470 ($5.76) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Dalata Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 331.25 ($4.06) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 343.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 330.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £738.24 million and a P/E ratio of -142.88. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 270.50 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 385.18 ($4.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19.
Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
