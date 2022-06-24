Berenberg Bank Boosts Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target to GBX 470

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 470 ($5.76) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 331.25 ($4.06) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 343.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 330.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £738.24 million and a P/E ratio of -142.88. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 270.50 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 385.18 ($4.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

