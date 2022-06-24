M.T.I Wireless Edge’s (MWE) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON:MWE opened at GBX 64.20 ($0.79) on Thursday. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 52-week low of GBX 43.06 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 88.80 ($1.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £56.84 million and a PE ratio of 18.97.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile (Get Rating)

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

