M.T.I Wireless Edge’s (MWE) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
LON:MWE opened at GBX 64.20 ($0.79) on Thursday. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 52-week low of GBX 43.06 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 88.80 ($1.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £56.84 million and a PE ratio of 18.97.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.