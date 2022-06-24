Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 550 ($6.74) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.84) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 629.44 ($7.71).

RTO opened at GBX 475.30 ($5.82) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 503.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 518.61. The company has a market cap of £8.86 billion and a PE ratio of 33.09. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 662 ($8.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.42), for a total value of £99,387.08 ($121,738.22).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

