TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $33.11 Average PT from Brokerages

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIXT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

TIXT opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

