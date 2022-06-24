BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$135.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOO shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$80.90 on Friday. BRP has a 12-month low of C$73.74 and a 12-month high of C$129.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$95.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$97.62.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

