Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives $15.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.03.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nel ASA from 22.00 to 13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nel ASA from 24.00 to 23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nel ASA from 11.40 to 11.10 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NLLSF opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. Nel ASA has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

