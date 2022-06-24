Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. Research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 590.9% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.