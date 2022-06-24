Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $65,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,540,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after acquiring an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.24.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

