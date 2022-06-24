Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.40%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

