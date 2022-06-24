Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 130 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.39. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.