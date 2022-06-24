Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 158.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after buying an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after buying an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after acquiring an additional 568,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,547,000 after acquiring an additional 100,481 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

In other news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

