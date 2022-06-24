DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,367,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.23.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.97. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

