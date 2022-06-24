DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 3,747 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNF opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

