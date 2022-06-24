DNB Asset Management AS Buys 1,871 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB opened at $159.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.84. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.62.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

