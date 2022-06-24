Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at $24,472,621.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,890 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNPR opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

