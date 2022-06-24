DNB Asset Management AS Buys 3,316 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,093.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 55,786 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $9,041,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 858,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,622,660. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average of $106.94.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.11.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

