Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

Shares of SEE opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $53.87 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

