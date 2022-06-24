New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.36. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

