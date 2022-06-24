Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average is $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

