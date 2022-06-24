Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 100,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,109,000 after buying an additional 13,474,099 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,186,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,710,000 after buying an additional 1,015,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,929,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after buying an additional 207,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,273,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,240,000 after buying an additional 1,743,292 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,276,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

TEVA stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

