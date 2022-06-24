DNB Asset Management AS Buys 604 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $259.44 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.62 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.91 and its 200-day moving average is $323.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.07.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

