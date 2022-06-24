Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

