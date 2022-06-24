Diversified Trust Co Sells 3,227 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

