Graham (NYSE:GHM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NYSE GHM opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Graham has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 8.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

