Graham (NYSE:GHM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHMGet Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NYSE GHM opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Graham has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 8.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graham (Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.