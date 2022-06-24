Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,950 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 362,633 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in SEA were worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of SEA by 76.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $78.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

