Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.37% of Comfort Systems USA worth $11,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.14. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.38.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $885.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.98%.

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

