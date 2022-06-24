Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 4,051 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $144.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.47. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,071,559 shares of company stock valued at $910,983,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

