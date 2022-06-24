Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

CSII opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $595.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.38 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

