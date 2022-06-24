Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN opened at $136.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $133.55 and a one year high of $178.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.