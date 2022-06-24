Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,058,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 561,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,175,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 425,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $4,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,734,001 shares in the company, valued at $489,339,645.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 594,494 shares of company stock valued at $49,928,848. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $72.75 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.60.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

