Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.5457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

