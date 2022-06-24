Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 10,344 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,344 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUV opened at $35.94 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

