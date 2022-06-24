Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target Increased to GBX 740 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 620 ($7.59) to GBX 740 ($9.06) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 580 ($7.10) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 600 ($7.35) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($7.72) in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.94) to GBX 770 ($9.43) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $664.00.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

