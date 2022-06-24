Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target Lowered to 86.00 at Morgan Stanley

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from 94.00 to 86.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.4653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

