Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Price Target Cut to SEK 300 by Analysts at UBS Group

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from SEK 305 to SEK 300 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 231 to SEK 268 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essity AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.50.

Shares of ETTYF opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

