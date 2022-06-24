Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Price Target Cut to €81.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €87.00 ($91.58) to €81.00 ($85.26) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aurubis from €90.00 ($94.74) to €95.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAGY opened at $39.09 on Thursday. Aurubis has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.67.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

