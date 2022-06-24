Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Empire from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.14.

OTCMKTS:EMLAF opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. Empire has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $36.37.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

