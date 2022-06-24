First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 561,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after buying an additional 63,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,957,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,462,000 after purchasing an additional 258,313 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 91,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CCEP opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $62.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($62.11) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

