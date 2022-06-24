First Hawaiian Bank Has $263,000 Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,117 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEX. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,559,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,786 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEX opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 2.12. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $635.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.97 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $75,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,330,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,172,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares in the company, valued at $27,322,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,197,690 shares of company stock worth $77,924,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. ATB Capital set a $16.50 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

