Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBBY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after buying an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,399,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after buying an additional 205,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after buying an additional 536,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 107,739 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

