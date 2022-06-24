First Hawaiian Bank Has $299,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Sony Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Sony Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.94 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

