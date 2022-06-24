First Hawaiian Bank Purchases Shares of 4,862 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 68.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

