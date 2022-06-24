Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $14.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,563.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,199 shares of company stock worth $1,178,652 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,955,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,774,000 after acquiring an additional 918,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,158,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 5.05. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

